Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Appear To Be Recreating Jenny From The Block Scenes

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 26 Jul 2021 10:03
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Appear To Be Recreating Jenny From The Block Scenesjlo/Twitter/JenniferLopezVIVO

Bennifer fans believe the celebrity pair are recreating scenes from Jenny From The Block.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been rumoured to have rekindled their 00s romance, but this wasn’t officially confirmed by them until yesterday, July 25, when JLo shared a photo of them kissing.

The pair first dated in the early 00s before getting engaged in November 2002.

In the post where the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer noted that it was her 52nd birthday, Lopez shared pictures of her looking undeniably fantastic in a bikini, as well as a shot of Affleck kissing her with his arms wrapped around her.

There had been a handful of paparazzi photos of the two together, but this was the first picture to be publicly shared by Lopez herself.

The pictures showed Lopez celebrating her birthday while on a boat, and Bennifer stans now think the duo are recreating scenes from her hit 2002 song, Jenny From The Block.

Affleck featured in the song’s music video, where the two of them could be seen canoodling on a boat. One scene in particular sees Lopez lying on her front in a bikini while Affleck kisses her butt (literally).

Sharing a recent picture of Affleck with his hand on Lopez’s behind, one person wrote on Twitter, ‘Recreating Jenny from the Block here, YES.’

Someone else shared a similar post, writing, ‘Jenny From The Block 2.0′.

Another eagle-eyed Bennifer fan shared an image of the two leaning on a balcony in the 2002 video, and doing the same on the boat’s balcony during Lopez’s recent birthday celebrations. The photo-sharer wrote, ‘2002 >>>>> 2021 #Bennifer‘.

Another video showed the pair at a French bar looking very cosy together while, you guessed it, Jenny From The Block was being played.

Meanwhile, someone else thinks they may have spotted something in the photo Lopez shared of herself and her unbelievably toned physique.

In the background of the picture is a large, black framed photo, and people believe it’s one of the couple that was first published in March 2003’s issue of Vanity Fair.

The black and white 2003 picture shows Affleck on the front of a motorbike, with Lopez sat on the back and, while you wouldn’t have initially put two and two together, comparing the small snippet of the photo in the background of JLo’s Instagram photo to the 2003 photo, you can’t deny that it could be the same picture.

Nice work, Bennifer stans.

