Jennifer Lopez Shares Age-Defying Pics And Confirms Affleck Relationship On 52nd Birthday

jlo/Twitter

Singing, acting and an incredible talent for avoiding ageing – Jennifer Lopez can do it all, and on her 52nd birthday she revealed she’s sharing the celebrations with her now-confirmed boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

The Hustlers star celebrated the start of another year yesterday, July 24, with a series of snaps shared on social media alongside the caption: ‘5 2 … what it do’.

It appears JLo spent her 52nd birthday on a boat – or more likely a fancy yacht – as she posed in a bikini, heels and a hat in various spots around the vessel, with the ocean visible behind her.

PA Images

While the caption indicates the images were taken on the day of her birthday, fans have struggled to believe that she really is 52, as the images could easily show her at any time in the last 30 years or so.

Sharing the snaps on Twitter, one person joked: ‘JLo looks younger at 52 than I did when I was born.’

Another social media user commented: ‘JLO is 52 and the reason I do not believe in age, or time.’

Though Lopez’s youthful looks caught a lot of attention, it was the final image in the series that stole the spotlight for many, as the singer could be seen locking lips with Affleck, who appeared to have joined her on her birthday trip to sea.

The celebrity couple previously dated in the early 2000s and even went as far as getting engaged before they decided to call it off, but in recent months they’ve been spotted getting up-close-and-personal once again.

PA Images

Neither Lopez nor Affleck had spoken publicly about the rekindling of the relationship until this weekend, but with 52 now upon her it seems the singer wanted to open up and confirm the news, with the lip-locking snap leaving no room for misinterpretation.

