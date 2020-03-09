Jennifer Lopez Swaps Outfits With Alex Rodriguez For TikTok Flip The Switch Challenge

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have given their own take on the ‘Flip the Switch Challenge’, and may have just delivered the best attempt yet.

For anyone who may have been stranded on a desert island for the past couple of week, this new TikTok challenge originates from Drake’s 2018 track Nonstop, which includes the lyrics ‘I just flipped the switch’.

Challlengers will dance around to the track and – when this line pops up – the dancers or their surroundings will be swapped around noticeably, as if a switch has quite literally been flipped.

JLo PA

The challenge has been undertaken by various people in a number of fun and silly ways, from unexpected outfit swaps to simple switches in poses or positions.

J-Lo and A-Rod’s interpretation kicked off with the 50-year-old On the Floor singer dancing around wearing a white dress, large hoop earrings and a belt.

Meanwhile, former baseball player and hubby-to-be Rodriguez, can be seen dressed in a stylish blazer, slacks and dark glasses, filming his fiancée’s famous moves on his phone.

As soon as the lyrics ‘flipped the switch’ drop, the clip cuts to the pair wearing one another’s clothes and assuming each other’s positions. This time around, Rodriguez, 44, is the one shaking his bod, while a suited-and-booted Lopez films him.

J Lo TikTok arod/Instagram

The vid has sparked great amusement among followers, who have fallen for the couple’s daft sense of humour. And many famous faces have been laughing right along with them.

Bad Boys for Life actor Vanessa Hudgens commented:

IM DEAAAAAD

Olympian Lolo Jones wrote:

This man is committed af. Let me get a boo that will do dumb TikToks with me.

Meanwhile, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner simply applauded:

Hahahahaha.

J Lo TikTok arod/Instagram

The lovebirds have been an item since early 2017, having met in 2005 at a baseball game in New York, back when Lopez was still wed to singer and actor Marc Anthony. In May 2019, the pair announced they were tying the knot, following a romantic sunset proposal by the seaside.

The official date and destination of the wedding has yet to be announced, however in a YouTube video from her 2019 tour J-Lo teased that 2020 will most likely be the year when she walks down the aisle.

She added, ‘I’d like a big wedding. And I’d like to get married in a church this time. I’ve never been married in a church’.

In September, Lopez opened up a little about her big day to ET, revealing her 11-year-old son Max will be the one to walk her down the aisle.