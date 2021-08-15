unilad
Advert

Jennifer Lopez Wiped All Trace Of Ex Alex Rodriguez Day Before Ben Affleck’s Birthday

by : Hannah Smith on : 15 Aug 2021 15:04
Jennifer Lopez Wiped All Trace Of Ex Alex Rodriguez Day Before Ben Affleck's Birthday@jlo/Instagram

Bennifer 2.0 is the good news story we needed this year, but it’s easy to forget the relationships that were sacrificed to bring the iconic couple back together.

Just months before news of Jennifer Lopez’s reunion with Ben Affleck hit the gossip columns, the star was engaged to retired baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, only to call things off – twice – after deciding they were ‘better as friends’.

Advert
J-Lo and A-Rod Photo Deleted From Instagram (@jlo/Instagram)@jlo/Instagram

Sadly, but perhaps predictably, it seems that the former couple’s post-engagement friendship has been unable to survive the onslaught of Bennifer content that followed, with fans noting this weekend that J-Lo appears to have wiped all traces of her ex-fiancé from her Instagram account, just four months after they ended their engagement.

Some of the photos to have disappeared from J-Lo’s page include shots from President Biden’s inauguration in January, at which Lopez performed, as well as images of the couple attending 2019’s Met Gala, although the solo pics of herself at the events are still public on her account.

J-Lo and Ben Affleck (@jlo/Instagram)@jlo/Instagram
Advert

And if that wasn’t enough of a sign that things between the pair are less amicable than they’d like to admit, according to Page Six J-Lo has also taken the nuclear step of unfollowing A-Rod altogether.

News of the social media purge came just a day before Ben Affleck’s 49th birthday, and only a few weeks after J-Lo made Bennifer 2.0 Instagram official on her own 52nd birthday, posting a series of photos of the couple celebrating the occasion on a yacht.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Male ‘Karen’ Makes Ridiculous Request After Man’s Car Breaks Down Outside His Store
Life

Male ‘Karen’ Makes Ridiculous Request After Man’s Car Breaks Down Outside His Store

Christmas Season Begins As Home Alone Reboot With All-New Cast Gets Disney+ Release Date
Film and TV

Christmas Season Begins As Home Alone Reboot With All-New Cast Gets Disney+ Release Date

40,000-Ton Cargo Ship Snaps In Half Leaving Three-Mile Long Oil Spill
News

40,000-Ton Cargo Ship Snaps In Half Leaving Three-Mile Long Oil Spill

Shia LaBeouf Comeback Role Slammed Following Abuse Allegations
Film and TV

Shia LaBeouf Comeback Role Slammed Following Abuse Allegations

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Celebrity, Ben Affleck, Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, Now

 