Jennifer Lopez’s Savage Criticism Of Ben Affleck’s Tattoo Resurfaces

by : Hannah Smith on : 28 Jul 2021 10:42
Jennifer Lopez's Savage Criticism Of Ben Affleck's Tattoo Resurfaces

Since reuniting earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hardly been able to keep their hands off each other, but fans have been quick to point out that the couple don’t necessarily see eye to eye on absolutely everything.

It’s been 17 years since Bennifer sensationally called off their first engagement, and a lot has happened in that time. They’ve both been married, both divorced and both become parents, but there’s also been another significant development: Ben Affleck got a gigantic bird tattoo on his back.

Affleck revealed an absolute monstrosity of a back tattoo following his separation from Jennifer Garner in 2015. It apparently depicts a phoenix rising from the ashes, and was widely mocked on social media when pictures of it first hit the internet.

Unfortunately for Ben Affleck, among those to publicly speak out against the giant tattoo was none other than J-Lo herself.

During an 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lopez gave her honest opinion on the phoenix, and it’s fair to say it wasn’t positive.

‘It’s awful,’ she admitted. ‘I would tell him…’What are you doing?’ It has too many colors. His tattoos always had too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be cooler.’

Called upon to defend his artistic decisions, Affleck has resolutely stood by his tattoo, telling Ellen Degeneres in 2018, ‘It’s meaningful to me. I like it. It’s not something I sort of kept private. The sentiment ran against… but I love my tattoo, I’m happy with it.’

And if J-Lo can put aside her hatred of the tattoo, maybe it is true love after all.

