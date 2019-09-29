Jeremy Clarkson Punched Man Who Told Him ‘There’s No Hot Food’ But Says Greta Thunberg Is ‘Spoilt Brat’

Greta Thunberg/Instagram/PA

Jeremy Clarkson has joined the long list of middle-aged men taking a swipe at 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host branded Thunberg a ‘spoilt little brat’ in a rant mimicking the powerful speech she made at the United Nations Climate Summit earlier this week.

Writing for his column in The Sun, he referenced the line in which she said ‘how dare you?’, by asking ‘how dare we? No. How dare you…’

PA Images

He wrote:

How dare you sail to America on a carbon fibre yacht that you didn’t build which cost £15 million, that you didn’t earn, and which has a back-up diesel engine that you didn’t mention.

The 59-year-old continued his rant by saying if she’s going to ‘lay into’ his generation, he’s going to lay into hers.

Clarkson listed painkillers, tap water and comedy movies among the many things not made by 16 year olds in a desperate bid to prove the teen should be grateful for what his generation achieved rather than slating their lack of urgency when it comes to climate change.

He continued:

We gave you mobile phones and laptops and the internet. We created the social media you use every day and we run the banks that pay for it all. So how dare you stand there and lecture us, you spoilt brat.

Fortunately, the wonderful world of Twitter has been quick to point out the former Top Gear host’s hypocrisies, given the fact he quite literally punched someone in the face for not having a steak dinner waiting for him.

Jeremy Clarkson called Greta Thunberg a "spoilt brat". Jeremy Clarkson, a man who once punched a show producer over a fucking craft table ham sandwich called somebody "spoilt".#GretaThunburg #Jeremyclarkson — CokeCanC0ck (@M0dk0ps) September 29, 2019

Clarkson was famously suspended from the BBC show after he punched producer Oisin Tymon in the face following a 40-minute rant in which he called the show maker a ‘lazy Irish’ in 2015.

It’s claimed the TV personality was furious to discover there was no hot meal available in his hotel after returning from a drinking session with co-stars James May and Richard Hammond at a nearby pub.

Grown adult male Jeremy Clarkson, who once punched another grown man simply because he was hungry and couldn’t get his own way, has branded Greta Thunberg, “a spoilt brat” 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Shaun Ritchie (@ftmsuperfly) September 28, 2019

Following his Greta Thunberg rant, even Clarkson’s daughter took a thinly veiled swipe at the presenter by slamming middle-aged men for criticising the teen.

Emily Clarkson made her feelings known when she shared a tweet by comedian John Bishop which praised Thunberg for ‘breathing life’ into the climate change debate.

Wouldn’t it be nice if all middle aged blokes could talk to and about Greta, the ballsy af teenager out there changing the world, like this ❤️🙃 https://t.co/WQuAvkwISV — Em Clarkson (@EmilyClarkson) September 26, 2019

She quoted his tweet, writing:

Wouldn’t it be nice if all middle aged blokes could talk to and about Greta, the ballsy AF teenager out there changing the world, like this.

Clarkson replied to his daughter, saying ‘wouldn’t it be nice if she learned some manners,’ to which Emily wrote, ‘a woman doesn’t need to be polite to make a point.’

A very good point, well made, Emily.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]