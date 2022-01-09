Jeremy Clarkson Responds To Molly-Mae ‘Poverty’ Backlash

Alamy/@mollymae/Instagram

Jeremy Clarkson has stepped in to defend Molly-Mae Hague after the influencer was branded ‘tone deaf’ over comments she made about her work ethic.

The former Love Island contestant was on the end of social media backlash earlier this week over her views on success and wealth inequality, after she said that despite some people having grown up in ‘poverty,’ everyone had ‘the same 24 hours in a day’ to achieve their goals.

Advert 10

‘I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re raised in different ways and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends to what lengths you want to go to, to get to where you want to be in the future,’ Hague said during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

The influencer’s comments were roundly panned on social media as ‘privileged’ and ‘out of touch,’ however some – including Hague’s friends and fellow Love Island contestants – have attempted to defend her from the criticism.

Now, Jeremy Clarkson has given his two cents, chiming in to brand those calling out the influencer as ‘fatsos who spend all day sitting on their a**es.’

Advert 10

In his weekly column in The Sun, the Grand Tour presenter implied that he had not previously heard of Molly-Mae, but declared her comments ‘sound advice.’

Alamy

‘But needless to say, a lot of fatsos who spend all day sitting on their a**es and eating lard immediately took to social media to say she’s talking nonsense,’ he wrote.

Elsewhere in his column Clarkson took aim at the BBC and Sir David Attenborough, accusing them of being a ‘stuck record’ when it comes to warning about climate change.

Advert 10