Jeremy Clarkson Responds To People Calling Him A ‘Spoilt Brat’ After His Greta Thunberg Comments

Jeremy Clarkson has responded to people branding him a hypocrite after he called 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg a ‘spoilt little brat’.

The former Top Gear host laid into Thunberg in his scathing column for The Sun following her powerful United Nations Climate Summit last week.

Clarkson launched into a bizarre rant mimicking her speech by asking ‘how dare we? No. How dare you…’

He wrote:

How dare you sail to America on a carbon fibre yacht that you didn’t build which cost £15 million, that you didn’t earn, and which has a back-up diesel engine that you didn’t mention.

Clarkson listed painkillers, tap water and comedy movies among the many things not made by 16-year-olds in a desperate bid to prove the teen should be grateful for what his generation achieved rather than slating their lack of urgency when it comes to climate change.

The presenter continued:

We gave you mobile phones and laptops and the internet. We created the social media you use every day and we run the banks that pay for it all. So how dare you stand there and lecture us, you spoilt brat.

However, the wonderful people of the internet were quick to point out his hypocrisy given his own rather ‘bratty’ behaviour when he famously punched a producer for not having a hot meal ready for him on his arrival at a hotel.

The 59-year-old was suspended from presenting the BBC show for punching Oisin Tymon in the face after a 40-minute rant in which he called the show maker a ‘lazy Irish’ in 2015.

On Twitter user told Clarkson:

You single-handedly destroyed a brilliant telly institution with your ‘spoilt’ ways… I like you man… but sometimes you should keep your opinions to yourself.

Which rather proves my point. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) September 30, 2019

Clarkson responded to the tweet, writing, ‘which rather proves my point.’

Although he was pretty vague, it seems as though the presenter was insinuating Thunberg should ‘keep her opinions to herself’ which begs the question as to why he thought he was qualified to comment?

Even Clarkson’s daughter took a thinly veiled swipe at the presenter by slamming middle-aged men for criticising the teen.

Emily Clarkson made her feelings known when she shared a tweet by comedian John Bishop which praised Thunberg for ‘breathing life’ into the climate change debate.

She quoted his tweet, writing:

Wouldn’t it be nice if all middle aged blokes could talk to and about Greta, the ballsy AF teenager out there changing the world, like this.

A woman doesn’t need to be polite to make a point 🙃 — Em Clarkson (@EmilyClarkson) September 29, 2019

Clarkson replied to his daughter, saying ‘wouldn’t it be nice if she learned some manners’, to which Emily wrote, ‘a woman doesn’t need to be polite to make a point.’

He probably knows a thing or two about not needing to be polite.

