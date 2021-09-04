Jeremy Kyle Says ‘He’s Been Cancelled’ As He Announces ‘Rollercoaster’ New Show

ITV/talkRADIO/Twitter

Former ITV presenter Jeremy Kyle said he has been ‘cancelled’ while speaking about his ‘rollercoaster’ new show on talkRADIO.

The controversial daytime series The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed from ITV in 2019 following the death of Steven Dymond, who was found dead by suicide just days after appearing on the reality show.

Advert 10

Host Kyle long remained quiet about the situation, but this week he opened up about not being able to ‘have [his] say about the accusations’ regarding Dymond’s death.

PA Images

Kyle told The Sun he felt many of the critical comments ‘seemed to be levelled only at [him]’ and that he felt ‘hunted’ in the wake of the events, and in recent interview with The Independent Republic of Mike Graham he also described himself as having been ‘cancelled’.

Speaking to the radio host, Kyle argued that ‘in a democracy’ people should be able to ‘ask and say what you want’, expressing his belief that he has ‘been cancelled’ and ‘unless you follow a certain path, you’re labelled’.

Advert 10

Hear Kyle’s interview below:

When it comes to what listeners may be able to expect from his upcoming new radio show, Kyle listed ‘honesty, debate… whatever, a rollercoaster’.

He went on to say that he doesn’t ‘care’ if he disagrees with other people’s opinions, but argued that others should then listen to his opinion in return.

Advert 10

Kyle continued: ‘talkRADIO… is a platform for people to be invested in debate, honesty, openness and that’s what we’ll do… This is a radio show that will be about the people who listen to it and watch it.’

The weekly drivetime show on talkRADIO will mark Kyle’s return to broadcasting following the cancellation of The Jeremy Kyle Show.