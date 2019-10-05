Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Tased And Arrested Over Domestic Violence Incident

Fox 11 Los Angeles

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested on a kidnapping charge following a ‘domestic violence incident’ in Los Angeles, according to Fox 11.

The 33-year-old reality star was tased and booked following an alleged violent altercation in the early hours of Friday morning (October 4).

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Ortiz-Magro was placed in a jail in Van Nuys for a kidnapping charge. According to TMZ, he has since been released after posting pail, which was set at $100,000.

Check out the news report below:

Police were called to 3700 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive – near the intersection of Mulholland Drive and the 170 Freeway – at around 3.00 after reports of a woman running screaming for help, shouting that someone ‘took her baby girl’.

According to Fox 11, the woman was identified as Jen Harley, Ortiz-Magro’s longtime on-off girlfriend – the pair have had a notoriously volatile history.

EXCLUSIVE:

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz in handcuffs after 3am domestic violence incident. Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home. Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby. Coming up live on @FOXLA #JustOneStation pic.twitter.com/Iy6xNg2CJr — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 4, 2019

Gigi Graciette, the Fox 11 journalist who broke the story, wrote on Twitter:

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz in handcuffs after 3am domestic violence incident. Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home. Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby.

When the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene, Harley allegedly told officers Ortiz-Magro had slapped and punched her before chasing her out of the house with a knife – while holding their 18-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

The Jersey Shore ‘star’ then locked himself inside the house and refused to exit the property when police asked him.

Cameron Frew

Fearing for the child’s life, police broke down the door to rescue the baby. According to TMZ, Harley told police Ortiz-Magro had been doing cocaine.

At that point, Fox 11 reports, Ortiz-Magro got aggressive and combatant with officers – leading to him being tased and taken away in an ambulance while handcuffed.

Harley only suffered minor cuts and abrasions during the heated dispute, the LAPD said, while the baby wasn’t injured.

TMZ

As reported by Yahoo Entertainment, an LAPD spokesperson said:

The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation. Officers deployed the taser on the suspect (minor use of force). There was a child at the location. The child was unharmed. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence.

The alleged domestic violence incident came just hours after Harley and Ortiz-Magro declared they were once again back together.

The pair have had a tumultuous year; in July Harley was cleared of domestic battery after an reportedly violent incident on New Year’s Eve.

Multiple outlets have reached out to Ortiz-Magro for comment on the incident.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]