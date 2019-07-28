Jessica Alba’s Twitter Taken Over By Racist, Homophobic Hackers

Jessica Alba/Twitter

Jessica Alba spends most of her time tweeting about her million-dollar brand The Honest Company, her upcoming films or wishing happy birthdays to friends.

But, the Honey star’s account took a very different turn on Saturday evening (July 27) when it was hacked by a hateful racist, who wrote a series of worrying messages.

The first tweet, sent out to the actor’s 9.2 million followers read: ‘Nazi Germany Did Nothing Wrong And That’s On God N****.’

Shortly afterwards, as reported by Heavy, the hacker tweeted: ‘ugh police sirens in the distance again. When will n*****s stop committing crimes so I can get some f*cking sleep,’ prompting fans to plead with the actor to get her account back in safe hands.

Warning: You might want to look away now if you don’t want to see the hateful racist, homophobic tweets sent out from Jessica’s account.

The most recent tweet from Alba herself came on July 20, when she shared an Instagram photo of a night out at dinner with her husband Cash Warren and their friends. Since then a slew of abusive tweets have been shared from the hacker on July 27 and 28.

As the repugnant messages continued, some even went on to tag President Donald Trump and the FBI.

The hacker even tweeted out racial slurs about Disney’s new live-action remake of Aladdin, leaving no stone unturned when it comes to spreading hate across the internet.

Many of the tweets spoke about wanting to free rapper YNW Melly, insisting he’s ‘way too talented for jail’ and suggesting people should riot if he’s not freed.

YNW Melly is best known for his tracks Murder On My Mind and Mix Personalities, and while the latter track had already amassed almost 1.5 million views since its release on July 25, the 20-year-old is currently awaiting trial for a double homocide.

The Florida rapper, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, could face the death penalty for allegedly killing two of his associates, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, real names Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr, 19.

The tweets have since been deleted, however the hateful messages did remain on Alba’s account for a good few hours in the night.

Let’s hope the actor is now better prepared for any further attacks on her social media, for the sake of both herself and followers alike.

If you’ve been a victim of hate crime, you can contact Stop Hate UK on 0800 138 1625, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, where you can seek advice and report hate crimes.