Jessica Biel Reacts To Justin Timberlake’s Apology To Ex Britney Spears

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Feb 2021 17:30
Jessica Biel Reacts To Justin Timberlake's Apology To Ex Britney Spearsjessicabiel/Instagram/PA Images

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel has reacted to his apology to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears.

The Mirrors singer issued an apology in the wake of the airing of Framing Britney Spears earlier this month.

Timberlake received backlash after the documentary was aired for the way he treated Spears during their relationship and at the time of their break up. The pair had dated between 1999 and 2002.

At their time of their split, there were rumours that Spears had cheated on the former NSYNC band member, something that  was further fuelled by the video to Timberlake’s 2002 single Cry Me a River, which featured an actor who looked very much like Spears.

Justin TimberlakePA

Part of Timberlake’s joint apology to both Spears and Janet Jackson read, ‘I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and many others and benefitted from a system that condones misogyny and racism.’

He continued:

I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.

Responding to her husband’s public apology on social media, Biel simply commented, ‘I love you’ with a heart emoji. The two actors married in 2012 and have two children together – Silas, 5, and Phineas, 1.

Spears herself is yet to directly comment on the documentary and the aftermath that’s followed, but did tweet on Tuesday, February 9, emphasising that people never really know what’s going on in someone’s life.

The Everytime singer wrote, ‘Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories!!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!!

Jackson is also yet to directly comment on Timberlake’s apology, but broke her silence in a recent Instagram video in which she said she was ‘so thankful for all that God has blessed [her] with’.

