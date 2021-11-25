Jessie J Shares Devastating Miscarriage News Before Going On Stage To Perform Live

What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.

I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.