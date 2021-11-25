Jessie J Shares Devastating Miscarriage News Before Going On Stage To Perform Live
Jessie J found out she had suffered a miscarriage the day of her performance in Los Angeles, but insisted on taking to the stage regardless.
The Domino singer took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with fans on Wednesday, November 24.
She started the post by saying:
Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant’.
By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down..
She then revealed that at her third scan, ‘there was no longer a heartbeat’.
The singer was still determined to go ahead with her gig, and explained how the process of singing is her own ‘self love therapy’.
She continued:
What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.
I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.
Jessie added she wants to be ‘honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling’.
She told fans, ‘I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.’
While Jessie described the sadness as ‘overwhelming’, she said, ‘I am strong and I know I will be ok.’
The singer added that:
I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse, I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.
According to miscarriage charity Tommy’s Charity, one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage. However, the support women receive after isn’t adequate.
Chief Executive Jane Brewin told The Guardian:
There are people who are psychologically really unwell who receive no interventions other than going to their GP, who won’t be able to refer them for support unless they’ve had three in a row. This really isn’t adequate.
Reportedly, 20% of women who have a miscarriage will experience PTSD, with 16-18% having anxiety and depression.
More needs to be done to support women that miscarry, but it’s important to talk about it, as Jessie has done.
If you’ve been affected by any of the issues in this story, you can speak in confidence about where to get help from Mind free on 0300 123 3393, 9am–6pm Monday to Friday
