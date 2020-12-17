Jesy Nelson Breaks Silence Days After Quitting Little Mix

jesynelson/Instagram/littlemix/Instagram

Former Little Mix band member Jesy Nelson has broken her silence after announcing she was leaving the band.

Jesy broke the news on Monday, December 14, that she would be permanently leaving to focus on her mental health. The news came after the 29-year-old had taken a ‘break’ Little Mix’s upcoming events.

Advert 10

Part of the post announcing the news read, ‘The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.’

PA

Jesy continued:

There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

Advert 10

Describing Jesy’s departure as ‘an extremely sad time for all of us’, the remaining members of the band Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards said that they supported her decision and that the three of them ‘love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.’

Four days on from the shock announcement, Jesy has responded to people’s messages and thanked them for their support.

jesynelson/Instagram

The Woman Like Me singer wrote on Instagram today, December 17, ‘I just wanted to say thankyou so much to everyone of you that have shown me so much love and support over the past few days.’

Advert 10

She continued, ‘Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much love you all’.