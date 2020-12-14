Jesy Nelson Has Quit Little Mix
Jesy Nelson has announced she is leaving Little Mix.
The Salute singer took to Instagram today, December 14, to announce the news. Nelson shared a lengthy, heartfelt message to her followers explaining she was officially leaving the popular girl band, and the reasons behind it.
The 29-year-old thanked people for their support over the nine years she’s been part of the band, but cited that being in the spotlight has affected her mental health.
Part of the message read, ‘The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process’.
Rumours had been circulating regarding Jesy’s potential departure from the band after it was recently announced that she was taking a break from the band’s upcoming events. Today’s Instagram post is the first from the singer in six weeks.
The topic of Jesy officially leaving the band has been addressed on Little Mix’s official Twitter page.
The thread of tweets from remaining band members Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards read:
After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.
We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.
A third tweet said, ‘We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us’.
The three singers finished the thread stating that they’re looking forward to seeing their fans on their upcoming 2021 tour.
While Little Mix followers have expressed their sadness of the news of Jesy’s departure, many sympathised with the 29-year-old’s reasons for doing so.
CreditsJesy Nelson/Instagram
