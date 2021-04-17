JK Rowling Leads Tributes To Harry Potter Star Helen McCrory

PA Images

JK Rowling has paid tribute to Harry Potter star Helen McCrory, who died of cancer at the age of 52.

McCrory was perhaps best known for playing Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter and Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders, as well as a number of other brilliant roles.

Advert 10

Yesterday, April 16, her husband Damien Lewis announced she had died ‘peacefully’ at home, following a ‘heroic battle with cancer’.

Since the devastating announcement, fans and people within the industry have been paying tribute to the iconic actor all over the world.

‘I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon,’ JK Rowling wrote on Twitter.

Advert 10

‘My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news.’

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy said he was ‘broken-hearted’ to have lost ‘such a dear friend’.

‘Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played,’ he said.

Advert 10

‘It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.’

Actor and screenwriter Ben Willbond, who worked with McCrory on 2015 movie Bill, wrote on Twitter:

Heartbroken at the news that Helen McCrory has died. She was so so brilliant when she came to work on Bill. Funny, generous, some wicked stories. I was in awe. My heart goes out to Damian and their family. Rest in peace.

Advert 10

Meanwhile, fans all over the world have expressed their sadness at losing such an incredible talent.