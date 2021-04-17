unilad
Advert

JK Rowling Leads Tributes To Harry Potter Star Helen McCrory

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Apr 2021 11:45
JK Rowling Leads Tributes To Harry Potter Star Helen McCroryPA Images

JK Rowling has paid tribute to Harry Potter star Helen McCrory, who died of cancer at the age of 52.

McCrory was perhaps best known for playing Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter and Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders, as well as a number of other brilliant roles.

Advert

Yesterday, April 16, her husband Damien Lewis announced she had died ‘peacefully’ at home, following a ‘heroic battle with cancer’.

Since the devastating announcement, fans and people within the industry have been paying tribute to the iconic actor all over the world.

‘I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon,’ JK Rowling wrote on Twitter.

Advert

‘My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news.’

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy said he was ‘broken-hearted’ to have lost ‘such a dear friend’.

‘Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played,’ he said.

Advert

‘It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.’

Actor and screenwriter Ben Willbond, who worked with McCrory on 2015 movie Bill, wrote on Twitter:

Heartbroken at the news that Helen McCrory has died. She was so so brilliant when she came to work on Bill. Funny, generous, some wicked stories. I was in awe. My heart goes out to Damian and their family. Rest in peace.

Advert

Meanwhile, fans all over the world have expressed their sadness at losing such an incredible talent.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather On Porch Of Soldier Filmed Shoving Black Man
News

Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather On Porch Of Soldier Filmed Shoving Black Man

New Zealand To Consider Ban On Smoking For People Born After 2004
Health

New Zealand To Consider Ban On Smoking For People Born After 2004

Soldier Charged After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Man For ‘Being In Wrong Neighbourhood’
News

Soldier Charged After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Man For ‘Being In Wrong Neighbourhood’

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm
News

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing on to UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Celebrity, Cillian Murphy, Harry Potter, JK Rowling, Now, peaky blinders

Credits

Independent

  1. Independent

    Helen McCrory: JK Rowling calls Harry Potter star ‘an extraordinary actress and wonderful woman’

 