JK Rowling Reacts As Another Person Posts Her ‘Address’ On Twitter

Alamy/Warner Bros./Collection Cristophel

JK Rowling has taken to social media once again after another person posted her address to Twitter.

Rowling initially took to the social media site yesterday, November 22, to reveal that her address had been leaked by ‘activist actors’.

The author has been under intense scrutiny ever since she made transphobic comments in response to an article that used the words ‘people who menstruate’.

PA Images

Following this, several of the Harry Potter cast members have distanced themselves from the writer, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Watson took to Twitter following the incident to show her support to the transgender community. She said: ‘trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.’

However, some Harry Potter alumni have spoken out in support of Rowling, including actress Afshan Azad said she ‘owes everything’ to the author.

Azad, first appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Padma Patil.

It has also recently been revealed that Rowling will not be taking part in the Harry Potter reunion special, airing on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

Following the controversy, Rowling’s address was recently leaked online by activists.

She took to Twitter to comment on the ordeal, saying:

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.

Her thread then continued as she thanked ‘everybody who reported the image to @Twitter Support’.

However, in another turn of events it seems Rowling can see the funny side in times like this, retweeting someone posting her ‘address’ online with the response ‘actual lol’.

The post reads:

To my fellow activists, who are planning to peacefully intimidate JK Rowling by gathering outside her house… Here’s the address again: Platform 9 ¾ , Kings Cross Station. (To enter, run really fast, head first, at the concrete wall between Platform’s 9 and 10.) Good Luck!

I don’t think Rowling will need Twitter Support for help on this one.