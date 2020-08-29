JK Rowling Returns Humans Rights Award After Group Denounces Her Trans Views PA Images

JK Rowling will return a human rights award after the organisation that handed it to her denounced her anti-trans views.

The Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation awarded Rowling the Ripple of Hope award for her ‘commitment to social change’, as part of her work with children’s charity Lumos.

At the time, the author described the award as ‘one of the highest orders I’ve ever been given,’ adding that ‘Robert Kennedy embodied everything I most admire in a human.’

JK Rowling PA Images

However, Kennedy’s daughter and president of the organisation Kerry Kennedy, has since expressed her ‘dismay’ over what she described as ‘deeply troubling transphobic tweets and statements’ made by Rowling.

It comes after Rowling made a number of comments implying that gender identity invalidates biological sex. It began in June when she mocked a headline about ‘people who menstruate’, sarcastically writing: ‘I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

The 53-year-old later wrote a 3,000 word article on her website titled: ‘J.K. Rowling Writes about Her Reasons for Speaking out on Sex and Gender Issues’.

In the piece, she explained why she is ‘worried about the new trans activism’, while also discussing her own history of domestic abuse.

In a statement, Kennedy said Rowling’s comments ‘had the effect of degrading trans people’s lived experiences,’ adding that her ‘attacks upon the transgender community are inconsistent with the fundamental beliefs and values of RFKHR and represent a repudiation of my father’s vision.’

‘The science is clear and conclusive: sex is not binary,’ she said definitively, going on to say she had spoken with the Harry Potter author regarding her ‘profound disappointment that she has chosen to use her remarkable gifts to create a narrative that diminishes the identity of trans and nonbinary people, undermining the validity and integrity of the entire transgender community.’

On Thursday, August 27, the 55-year-old author wrote on her website she had no choice but to return the award.

‘Because of the very serious conflict of views between myself and RFKHR, I feel I have no option but to return the Ripple of Hope award bestowed upon me last year,’ she wrote.

JK Rowling PA Images

‘I am deeply saddened that RFKHR has felt compelled to adopt this stance, but no award or honour, no matter my admiration for the person for whom it was named, means so much to me that I would forfeit the right to follow the dictates of my own conscience.’

She went on to say that Kennedy’s claims she had been transphobic were ‘incorrect’.

‘RFKHR has stated that there is no conflict between the current radical trans rights movement and the rights of women. The thousands of women who’ve got in touch with me disagree, and, like me, believe this clash of rights can only be resolved if more nuance is permitted in the debate,’ Rowling wrote.

Many of the Harry Potter cast have spoken out against the author’s comments.