JK Rowling Says There Are ‘Innumerable Gender Identities’ As She Clarifies Her Views On Trans Rights

Alamy

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has taken to Twitter to further clarify her views on sex and gender identity.

Rowling has for some time been referred to as a Terf (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) after she received backlash for tweeting about a story that used the phrase ‘people who menstruate’.

Advert 10

‘‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’ she said, before writing more about her views.

Alamy

‘If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,’ Rowling wrote in another tweet.

She continued, ‘The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.’

Advert 10

‘I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so,’ the author added.

Today, December 29, Rowling tweeted in response to a poll that said, ‘Most Americans Agree With J.K. Rowling, There are Only Two Genders’.

Rowling wrote in response:

Advert 10

Small but important point: I’ve never said there are only two genders. There are innumerable gender identities. The question at the heart of this debate is whether sex or gender identity should form the basis of decisions on safeguarding, provision of services, sporting categories and other areas where women and girls currently have legal rights and protections.

‘Using the words ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ interchangeably obscures the central issue of this debate. If you’re interested in what I actually said, see https://bit.ly/347qA56 (in which I literally say ‘trans lives matter’ and ‘trans rights are human rights.’)’ she added.

Advert 10

Naturally, the responses were mixed. ‘You are a writer, please don’t write about what you don’t understand. Reach out to the appropriate communities if you don’t. But don’t express an opinion, or even more laughable – write an essay, on something you clearly don’t understand. You’re a fiction writer, not a doctor,’ one person wrote.

While another said: ‘I wish that both sides of the debate could see the nuance. It makes me sad that people seem to think perspective on this is either “you’re with us or against us”. You can be almost entirely with someone but have a caveat or two.’