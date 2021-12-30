JK Rowling Wins 2021 Person Of The Year Award Before It’s Quickly Closed

Alamy

A poll asking people to vote for their ‘Person of the Year’ was shut down after votes came flooding in for Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

After rising to fame through the creation of one of the world’s most-loved wizards, Rowling found herself at the centre of a lot of controversy as a result of comments and tweets which prompted people to accuse her of being transphobic.

Both Harry Potter stars and members of the public have distanced themselves from the author and spoken out against her controversial views online as a result, however, the ‘Person of the Year’ poll launched by The Guardian appeared to reveal there is still a lot of support for the author.

The publication launched the poll after Time magazine announced Elon Musk as their ‘2021 person of the year’, sparking backlash from those who deemed Musk unworthy of the title. The Guardian explained: ‘With this in mind, we would like to hear about your own choices. Who would be your 2021 person of the year, and why?’

According to We Got This Covered, votes in the poll quickly put Rowling in the lead, though it’s unclear whether the votes were made seriously or as a joke by people who believed she couldn’t possibly secure the win.

Either way, The Guardian has since shut down the poll, with a link to the voting page now reading: ‘This form has been deactivated and is closed to any further submissions.’

The publication has not explained why it deactivated the poll, however internet users are convinced it is because Rowling proved so successful in the vote.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Congratulations to @jk_rowling for winning the @guardian Person of the Year Award 2021. And congratulations to The Guardian for being the spineless melts that they are for not publishing it! Shameful!’

Many others shared their thoughts on the situation in response to a tweet from The Guardian which asked people to share the ‘funniest thing [they] saw on the internet in 2021’, with one writing: ‘I’d say the Guardian deactivating their “Person of the Year” survey because JK Rowling was going to win.’

Rowling does not appear to have commented on the poll at the time of writing, December 30.