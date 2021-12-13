JK Rowling’s Latest Tweet ‘Attacking Trans Women’ Has People ‘Disgusted’

Alamy

JK Rowling’s latest tweet has sparked controversy for ‘attacking trans women’.

Rowling took to Twitter Sunday, December 12, to respond to an article in The Times that concerned the ‘absurdity of police logging rapists as women’.

The tweet has fuelled further outrage surrounding the Harry Potter author, whose past comments have caused fans and cast members to distance themselves from her.

Notably, Emma Watson took to Twitter following the controversy to show her support for the transgender community. She wrote: ‘Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.’

Following this, Rowling has made a number of controversial tweets, and her most recent tweet referencing The Times article, is no exception.

‘Police have been criticised for saying they will record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker ‘identifies as a female’,’ the article stated.

Referencing George Orwell’s 1984, Rowling responded on Twitter, writing:

War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.

This was met with backlash from many, with one user noting how the controversial tweet had earned Rowling some questionable fans.

The user said:

Thanks to her latest tweet attacking trans women, JK Rowling’s newest fans include: – Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis – Hitler fanatic Ian Miles Cheong – Richard Spender apologist Lauren Chen These people are also rabidly anti-feminism – as is TERF ideology.

While other users said they were ‘disgusted’ by how Twitter had posted the ‘mostly negative comments’ surrounding Rowling’s tweet at the top of the page.

They said:

I’m disgusted. Checked JK Rowling’s tweet incognito and mostly negative comments are on display, and the majority of the thousands of supportive comments are deboosted under ‘show more’ This attempt to change the truth and create a narrative is sinister and undemocratic.

Rowling has yet to respond to the most recent backlash.

The author will also be absent from the upcoming reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which airs on January 1, 2022.