Joaquin Phoenix Urges Brits To Go Vegan In Protest Hours Before BAFTAs Win
Every now and then, you’ll get a Hollywood A-lister who actually practices what they preach and is a positive role model for their fans.
When you think about it, it would be so easy for someone like Joaquin Phoenix to stand up at these massive award ceremonies and preach about veganism, only to then do nothing about it in his spare time.
But no, here he is a mere hours before the BAFTAs fighting his cause, protesting on behalf of animal rights and urging Londoners to embrace the vegan lifestyle. If that isn’t dedication, I don’t know what is.
The protest took place on Sunday, February 2, just hours before Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor for his role in Joker at the British Academy Film Awards.
He tied himself to London’s Tower Bridge as he protested alongside activist group Animal Equality, joining protesters in hanging a 390 square-foot banner over the bridge which read: ‘Factory farming is destroying our planet. Go vegan.’
Phoenix and his fellow protesters also held placards which showed the devastating impact animal agriculture has on the environment and the climate, including one which read: ‘Animal agriculture accounts for 14.5% of greenhouse emissions.’
The actor said, as per MailOnline:
I think we have a personal responsibility to take action right now and one way that we can mitigate climate change is by adjusting our consumption and by going plant-based.
I feel sometimes like it’s not being talked about enough. So I’m just encouraging people to learn more about eating plant-based and to make a difference to make whatever personal impact they can on the climate emergency.
This isn’t the first time Phoenix has stood up and fought for what he believes in; just last month, he was arrested after taking part in Jane Fonda’s weekly ‘Fire Drill Fridays’ to protest climate change.
And a mere days before that he continued his activism at the Golden Globe Awards, speaking about climate change, veganism and the Australian wildfires during his acceptance speech – again for his performance in Joker.
Phoenix praised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for ‘recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change’ by offering a plant-based menu for the ceremony. ‘It really sends a powerful message,’ he added.
It’s also reported that the actor played a key role in convincing the organisation to implement its first all-vegan menu at the ceremony, with this year’s menu featuring chilled golden beet soup, oyster mushroom ‘scallops’ with mushroom risotto, and a chocolate opera dome for dessert.
What a guy.
