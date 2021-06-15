Joe Exotic Is Launching His Own Cannabis Line From Prison

PA Images

The Tiger King is getting into the weed game from prison, as Joe Exotic is soon to launch his own cannabis line.

Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year sentence on animal abuse charges, as well as ties to a murder-for-hire plot against Big Cat Rescue rival Carole Baskin. The 58-year-old was also recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

While he’s been appealing to US president Joe Biden for a pardon, after failing to secure one from Donald Trump, he’s now reportedly using his time behind bars to launch his own brand of cannabis.

According to his attorney Brad Small, Exotic has been planning a cannabis venture since July 2020; now, deal has been set with Tango Hotel Charlie Group, LLC and Cannaxxs LTD to launch Joe Exotic Cannabis, TMZ reports.

Exotic also confirmed the news on his Twitter account. ‘I am pleased to announce my Entertainment Attorney Brad Small, from Beverly Hills, has signed an exclusive licensing deal with a THC Group and Cannabis. We will be bringing a variety of cannabis products under the Joe Exotic brand to Colorado, California and Joe’s home state of Oklahoma,’ he wrote.

‘They will include edibles and various top shelf exotic strains. The products will be sold in dispensaries in these three states. It’s the Joe Exotic strain of Cannabis, CBD and Edibles. Ask your dispensary for a Joe Exotic and smoke a Joe,’ he added.

Recreational marijuana has been one of the biggest talking points of 2021, now legal in 17 states across the US, plus DC. The drug is still technically illegal on a federal level, with the Biden administration yet to take any firm action despite lobbying from within the president’s party and criticism for ‘outdated’ attitudes.

As seen in Netflix’s docuseries, Exotic has run for political office twice in his life: first for president, attracting less than 1,000 votes nationwide; secondly in the Libertarian Party primary for governor of Oklahoma, where he came third. On both occasions, marijuana reform was key to his manifesto, even passing out rolling papers as a way to rally votes.

In his first campaign video, he discussed ‘trying some drugs’ and how people were supposedly ashamed to say they’ve smoked weed. ‘How can you represent 300 million people and be ashamed of anything and still understand what all those people are going through? I ain’t ashamed of anything,’ he said.

It’s still unclear when Joe Exotic Cannabis will launch at the time of writing.