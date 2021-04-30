Joe Rogan Admits He’s A Moron But Denies Being An Anti-Vaxxer

PA

Joe Rogan has clarified his position on COVID-19 vaccinations after some were shocked by his thoughts.

The development of the coronavirus vaccinations has given hope to many who want to return to some kind of normality. However, others have been more sceptical of the vaccines. Some have gone down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, while others are just unconvinced of the need.

Joe Rogan recently spoke about vaccinations on his podcast, and his opinions did not sit well with some listeners. While interviewing comedian Dave Smith, on The Joe Rogan Experience, he stated, ‘If you’re like 21 years old and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no.’ He went on to add that young and healthy people shouldn’t ‘do anything stupid’.

The comments were divisive because they ignore young people transmitting the virus to others who are at risk, as well as the damage the virus can do with side effects, such as Long Covid. Many noted this and criticised Spotify for promoting the thoughts of the entertainer. After the backlash, directed at Rogan and Spotify, the podcast host has clarified his position.

Rogan said he is not a doctor or an anti-vaxxer, but a ‘f*cking moron.’ He then made it clear that he is ‘not an anti-vax person,’ adding: ‘In fact, I said I believe they are safe and I encourage many people to take them.’

After establishing this, Rogan explained the reaction to his original comments. ‘Their argument was you need it for other people. That makes more sense, but that’s a different argument. That’s a different conversation.’ Rogan stressed that he acknowledged this point, but blamed the media for changing the context of what he said.

Rogan went on to say that ‘clickbait’ from media outlets was responsible for the confusion. The host said that it was a small comment from his three-hour show and was not reflective of his overall thoughts. With that said, Rogan did accept that he had made the comments that were reported by numerous outlets.

The issue surround Rogan’s comments could have further implications; some may want Spotify to regulate the podcasts they promote – particularly if the messages could impact global efforts to mitigate the effects of a deadly virus. Equally, Rogan may seek to make more informed comments on serious topics.

With that said, whether this incident has any lasting impact on the podcast or streaming service remains to be seen.