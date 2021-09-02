unilad
Joe Rogan Has COVID-19 And Using Horse De-Wormer To Try To Treat It

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 02 Sep 2021 07:29
Podcast host Joe Rogan has contracted coronavirus, and is trying to treat it with horse de-wormer.

Rogan took to Instagram yesterday, September 1,  to inform his 13 million followers of the news, and said that he’s been using ‘all kinds of meds’ to beat the virus.

Explaining his initial symptoms, Rogan said in the video posted yesterday, September 1, ‘I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary.’

‘I had a headache, and I just felt just run down,’ he continued. ‘Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on.’

Joe Rogan PAPA Images

The next morning, the former MMA fighter took a test, which confirmed his suspicions when it came back positive.

Following the news, Rogan ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at COVID in a bid to beat it, including ivermectin, a medication that protects horses and livestock from worms and other parasites.

The medicine is sometimes prescribed to humans to treat parasites but, as of early August, there had been no conclusive investigations into it treating COVID.

Rogan said:

We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it: all kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pack, prednisone – everything. […] Crazy times we’re living in, but a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling us out so quickly and easily.

A Texas-based poison control specialist issued a warning last month, explaining that it had seen a ‘noticeable increase in calls to poison centres regarding ivermectin being misused’.

It’s unknown if Rogan is vaccinated, but he’s previously said that he believes young, healthy people didn’t need to get their jab, The Independent reports.

He later backtracked and insisted that he wasn’t an anti-vaxxer, adding that he believes the vaccine is safe and encouraged people to have it.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

