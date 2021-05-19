Joe Rogan Mocked After Saying Straight White Men Are Silenced By ‘Woke’ Culture

PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Podcast host Joe Rogan has been mocked and criticised for saying that straight white men are supposedly silenced by ‘woke’ culture.

He further complained that it may get to a point where men in this bracket will no longer be ‘allowed to go outside’.

The topic came up on Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience last week while the 53-year-old spoke to stand-up comedian Joe List about boundaries and what’s now deemed OK to say in the comedy world.

Rogan, who’s known for his controversial comments, said, ‘Can you make a good comedy movie anymore, or have they made it so dangerous in terms of being cancelled that comedy movies are no longer something you can do?’

PA Images

He continued:

You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to straight white men are not allowed to talk.

Rogan then made the comments about straight white men eventually not being able to go outside, to which he insisted he was ‘not joking’ about, and that ‘it really will get there’.

He added that people should ‘be nice to each other’, telling List, ‘We just gotta’ be nice to each other, man. And there’s a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing. Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position.’

People have since mocked Rogan for his comments and for making out that straight white men are the victims in society.

One person wrote:

Joe Rogan says that if the Woke Mob wins, straight white men won’t be allowed to talk. Straight white men – victims since… [checks every history book] absolutely never.

Meanwhile, someone else said, ‘Joe Rogan really thinks that straight white men are fighting for their right to continue being allowed to speak? He’s that insecure about people in other demographics finally get a shot at an equal voice? What a f*cking loser.’

A third person wrote, ‘Me reading the headline every time Joe Rogan’s name gets thrust into my feed,’ while sharing a picture of a very unimpressed looking Ben Affleck.

Many others pointed out that Rogan makes a hell of a lot of money out of his podcast – believed to be $75,000 per episode, to be precise – so he’s not really that hard done by.