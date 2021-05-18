Joe Rogan Shares Controversial Views On ‘Woke Mob’ In Shocking New Interview

PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Joe Rogan has claimed that straight white men eventually ‘won’t be allowed to talk’ because of woke culture.

In the most recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience the controversial podcast host responded to backlash he’s received since partnering with Spotify, and commented on claims that it was getting harder to make ‘edgy’ comedy because of the ‘woke mob.’

He said:

You can never be ‘woke’ enough, that’s the problem. It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to straight white men are not allowed to talk.

At one point it appeared that Rogan was getting close to some kind of epiphany, when he explained that ‘woke culture’ considered it a ‘privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history’.

But things quickly went down a more extreme path when he began warning that straight white men would eventually be ‘not allowed to go outside’.

‘I’m not joking, it really will get there. It’s that crazy,’ he told guest Joe List.

He finished by complaining that calling out other people was becoming a ‘thing’ by people ‘taking advantage’ of the increased power of individuals to hold others to account for their actions.

‘We just gotta be nice to each other, man. And there’s a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing. Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position,’ he said, adding, ‘You know, so, it’s f**king crazy times.’

Rogan’s latest comments have been met with a predictable response on social media. One user tweeted, ‘Guys like Joe Rogan not being able to talk sounds like a win for humanity in general.’

Another asked, ‘Can Joe Rogan point to one day in American history where straight white men shut the f**k up? If you start the clock in 1787 they’ve had roughly 85,500 opportunities to give it a rest for A DAY, and have never ONCE let the goddamn Earth spin without offering an opinion.’

Others pointed out that Rogan was describing an experience already familiar to minorities, with one person writing, ‘Joe Rogan is terrified that one day white men will be treated like women or persons of color. He can think of no worse fate.’

The comments come a day after Rogan was called out by none other than Prince Harry, who told the Armchair Podcast that he should ‘just stay out’ of speaking about COVID-19 vaccines.