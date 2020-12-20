Joe Rogan Warns Jake Paul Against Fighting Dillon Danis, Says He'll 'Get His Arms Broken' PwerfulJRE/YouTube/jakepaul/Instagram

As Jake Paul looks to carry on with his ill-advised time in the ring, Joe Rogan has said he shouldn’t fight Dillon Danis, as he’ll ‘get his arms broken’.

In yet another attempt to get the attention of former UFC champ Conor McGregor, 23-year-old Paul threw water balloons at Danis, known to be McGregor’s UFC ally, before making a hasty escape.

Footage taken at the scene shows Paul and his friends pulling up and jeering at Danis, who is clearly busy with an interview, describing him as ‘Conor McGregor’s b*tch’ and a ‘p*ssy’ before throwing a balloon at him.

Danis could then be seen to pursue the puerile pals, even catching one of the balloons and chucking it right back. However, the group quickly retreated, with Paul screaming, ‘f*ck you b*tch, you’re a b*tch’.

Remarking on the clip in a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said:

How did he know he was gonna be there? But then he sped away. Dillon Danis ran up to him and he sped away. Why didn’t he get out and fight him?

Addressing Danis’s formidable fighting prowess, Rogan concluded that it had been a good job that Paul had scarpered when he did:

Let me tell you something. If Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you’re gonna get your arms broken, you’re getting your neck strangled off, your head’s gonna get popped like a zit, he’s gonna rip your knees apart. Not a f*cking chance in the world. Dillon Danis is a world-class grappler. Top of the food chain.

Rogan also remarked that it would be ‘hilarious’ if Danis and Paul were pitted against each other in an MMA match, noting ‘it’s a whole different world’ when fighters aren’t wearing boxing gloves.

A clip shared by the official Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub Twitter account shows the altercation from Danis’s perspective.

Danis could be heard laughing, ‘this f*cking guy,’ after Paul’s group pulled up and lobbed some of the balloons at him.

After they drove off, Danis said:

It’s fine. I don’t know what it was. I thought he was going to hit me with something metal, but I think it was a water balloon.

Danis said that had tried to jump inside the truck, however – luckily for Paul, it would seem – it sped off too quickly.

So far, Paul has fought twice in the ring. However, neither of these times saw him pitted against professional fighters such as Danis and McGregor.

