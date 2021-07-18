John Barrowman Accused Of Non-Apology After ‘Joke’ Defence Of Exposing Himself

The motivation for what I’d call my ‘tomfoolery’ was to maintain a jokey atmosphere.

There was absolutely nothing sexual about my actions and nor have I ever been accused of that.

In the theatre quick costume changes happen in the wings all the time, with everyone stripping off to get into their new outfits in time for the next scene.

Girls might be braless, boys only in jockstraps. That’s just how it is and no one gives it a second thought. But I accept that my behaviour at the time could have caused offence.