John Barrowman Sacked From Dancing On Ice Over Flashing Claims

John Barrowman will not be returning to Dancing On Ice following allegations of flashing.

Earlier this year, the 54-year-old, who has worked on the show since 2019, addressed allegations that he would expose himself to fellow cast members while on the set of Doctor Who.

In April, footage from a 2015 Doctor Who convention emerged in which actor Noel Clarke claimed Barrowman would take ‘his d*** out every five minutes’ while on set and would ‘slap’ it on his colleagues.

A month later, Barrowman told The Guardian that he had participated in ‘tomfoolery’ on set which he now understands upset his co-workers.

Barrowman stated that his ‘high-spirited behaviour’ had ‘only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage’, emphasising he had never intended it to be sexual in nature.

Back in 2008, Barrowman issued an apology after pulling his trousers down during a BBC Radio 1 interview, stating:

I apologise for any offence I have caused. I was joining in the light-hearted and fun banter of the show, and went too far.

A spokesperson for ITV has since confirmed that Barrowman will not be returning to Dancing On Ice, adding that he will still make an appearance on upcoming episodes of All Star Musicals:

We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel. [We] are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV later this year.