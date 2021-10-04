unilad
Advert

John Barrowman Sacked From Dancing On Ice Over Flashing Claims

by : Julia Banim on : 04 Oct 2021 07:39
John Barrowman Sacked From Dancing On Ice Over Flashing ClaimsAlamy

John Barrowman will not be returning to Dancing On Ice following allegations of flashing.

Earlier this year, the 54-year-old, who has worked on the show since 2019, addressed allegations that he would expose himself to fellow cast members while on the set of Doctor Who.

Advert

In April, footage from a 2015 Doctor Who convention emerged in which actor Noel Clarke claimed Barrowman would take ‘his d*** out every five minutes’ while on set and would ‘slap’ it on his colleagues.

John Barrowman (Alamy)Alamy

A month later, Barrowman told The Guardian that he had participated in ‘tomfoolery’ on set which he now understands upset his co-workers.

Barrowman stated that his ‘high-spirited behaviour’ had ‘only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage’, emphasising he had never intended it to be sexual in nature.

Advert

Back in 2008, Barrowman issued an apology after pulling his trousers down during a BBC Radio 1 interview, stating:

I apologise for any offence I have caused. I was joining in the light-hearted and fun banter of the show, and went too far.

A spokesperson for ITV has since confirmed that Barrowman will not be returning to Dancing On Ice, adding that he will still make an appearance on upcoming episodes of All Star Musicals:

We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel. [We] are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.

Advert

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV later this year.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

China Bans Gay Relationships In Video Games
News

China Bans Gay Relationships In Video Games

Australia To Reopen Border Next Month
News

Australia To Reopen Border Next Month

Sylvester Stallone’s Cut Of Rocky IV Featuring Never Before Seen Footage Lands Next Month
Film and TV

Sylvester Stallone’s Cut Of Rocky IV Featuring Never Before Seen Footage Lands Next Month

Eminem And Rap Supergroup Announced For ‘Greatest Ever Halftime Show’ At Super Bowl
Music

Eminem And Rap Supergroup Announced For ‘Greatest Ever Halftime Show’ At Super Bowl

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

The Guardian

  1. The Guardian

    Noel Clarke accused of sexual harassment on Doctor Who set

 