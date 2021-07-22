John Bishop Involved In Dramatic Car Crash Caused By A ‘Big Chicken’

PA/John Bishop/Instagram

Comedian John Bishop has shared dramatic images of his smashed-up Land Rover following a crash caused by a ‘big chicken’.

The 54-year-old was driving to catch a ferry when the incident took place, with a post shared on Instagram yesterday, July 21, explaining he had been travelling to Ireland at the time.

While on his way, the comedian went to overtake another car when it swerved, ultimately causing him to hurtle off the road and into a guardrail. Images showed his car windshield badly smashed on the passenger’s side, while the front bumper on the driver’s side appeared to have been crushed by the metal rail.

In the aftermath of the incident, Bishop spoke to the driver of the swerving car, Andrew, and learned he had moved suddenly to avoid a ‘big chicken’. It’s no surprise there are no details as to why the chicken was crossing the road, but I’m sure it wasn’t done with the intention of risking anyone’s life.

Alongside pictures of his car, Bishop shared a snap of himself standing with two police officers, explaining that he missed his original ferry but was able to travel on a later one as a foot passenger thanks to officers James and Tony.

He thanked Andrew and other drivers for sticking around following the accident and assured that thankfully nobody had been hurt, crediting his ‘brilliant’ Land Rover and the fact there was no oncoming traffic.

Unfortunately, however, Bishop did add that while Andrew had evidently done what he could to avoid the ‘big chicken’, he believes he may have hit it regardless.