John Boyega Defends Star Wars Joke About Rey’s Sex Life

PA Images

John Boyega has been forced to defend himself after clashing with Star Wars fans over a ‘disgusting’ joke he made about Rey’s sex life.

The actor made the naughty jibe on Instagram, when a fan said that the death of his character’s romantic rival in The Rise of Skywalker meant he could potentially date Rey (Daisy Ridley).

He told the fan, ‘it’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius.’

Disney

Sadly, not all of Boyega’s followers saw the funny side, with one Star Wars fan writing:

Bro you’re extremely disgusting and gross also f*cking disrespectful…

However, the actor stood by his tongue in cheek comments, responding,You obviously don’t know the difference between a fictional world and reality.

I will say it 500000 times. Two consenting adults can lay down whatever the hell they want ya sensitive! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

In another tweet he went on to say that Ridley herself would recognise the difference, adding:

Daisy knows she isn’t the character. Lol so tbh she doesn’t give AF.

Another Star Wars fan tweeted Boyega urging him to stop tweeting because he was ‘worsening his image’, to which the actor, who plays Finn, simply replied: ‘You know nothing, Jon Snow’.

Defending his comments once more, the 27-year-old tweeted:

I will say it 500000 times. Two consenting adults can lay down whatever the hell they want ya sensitive!

And you’re an idiot. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

Another fan responded telling Boyega he’s ‘still a misogynist’, to which he replied: ‘And you’re an idiot.’

The drama comes after Boyega recently denied calling his Star Wars co-star Kelly Marie Tran ‘weak’ for being hurt by the social media backlash to her character Rose Tico.

When speaking about the negative fandom on social media, the actor told Variety that ‘for those who are not mentally strong, you are weak to believe every single thing that you read’.

PA Images

He later took to Twitter, writing:

In no way was I referring to Kelly when I made my comments, although the interviewer mentioned her given the topic. I was really speaking from my own perspective throughout this franchise. Sometimes I’ve felt strong and sometimes I’ve felt weak. Badly worded though. I apologise.

