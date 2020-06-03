John Boyega Gives Powerful Speech At London Black Lives Matter Demonstration
Star Wars’ John Boyega gave a powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Hyde Park, London, earlier today.
Boyega gave an emotional performance in front of a crowd of protesters who began peacefully gathering at around 1pm, June 3.
The actor, famed for his role as Finn in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, broke down in tears when he addressed crowds at the rally, which honoured George Floyd and other black citizens who have died at the hands of law enforcement.
Check out his incredibly moving speech here:
‘We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd,’ he shouted. ‘We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence.’
The actor went on to say:
I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*ck that.
Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process – we don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.
Boyega told the crowds ‘every black person in here remembers when another person reminded you that you were black,’ before going on to address those who are counterprotesting against the Black Lives Matter movement.
‘So you out there, all those protesters on the other side, protesting against what we want to do, protesting against what we want to try and achieve – burn you, this is so vital,’ he said.
The 28-year-old added:
I need you to understand how painful this sh*t is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing, and that isn’t the case anymore – that was never the case.
Boyega finished his speech by encouraging crowds to continue to be ‘as peaceful as possible,’ saying, ‘They want you to mess up, they want us to be disorganised – but not today.’
He was one of thousands of protesters who turned up at Hyde Park today to demonstrate their outrage over the killing of George Floyd, a black father who died in police custody.
Floyd’s death has sparked global outrage at the racial injustices faced by black and ethnic minority citizens, not only in the US, but here in the UK and in other parts of the world.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
