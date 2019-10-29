John Cena Donates $500K To California Firefighters Battling Wildfires

PA Images

John Cena is doing his bit to help the first responders battling against California’s fast-moving fires that continue to engulf the state.

The 42-year-old revealed he would donate half a million dollars to charities supporting first responders, and he’s asking Paramount Pictures to follow suit.

Thousands of Los Angeles residents were forced to evacuate their homes after raging fires broke out on Monday. The flames have spread across more than 500 acres since it began around 1.30am local time near the Getty Center, Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed in a press conference.

PA Images

Cena made the grand gesture off the back of his role as a firefighter in his forthcoming movie Playing With Fire, which he says ‘showcases a group of people I believe are heroes: first responders’.

Posting a video of himself to Twitter, the actor wrote in an accompanying message:

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can do to help those who risk their lives to protect us all.

In the video, he explains why he finds to the cause so important by talking about the devastating fires in California, and how he feels compelled to contribute.

You can watch it here:

‘Right now, California is in dire straits. It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help,’ Cena said.

The former wrestler continued by asking himself ‘what can I do?’ before going on to ask the studio that produced his film, Paramount Pictures, to step in and help too.

‘I want Paramount to do me one favour. I want them to pick a charity. Pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible,’ he continued. ‘On behalf of Playing With Fire, and out of respect to the people who I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause.’

PA

Cena added, ‘In times like this, when people are giving their lives, and working around the clock, what they need from us is resource. This is the right thing to do, and I’m doing my part to help the cause.’

He ended the video by wishing everyone in California ‘the best of luck’, asking them to ‘please stay safe’.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the California fires.

