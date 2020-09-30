John Cena Is A Massive K-Pop Fan And Wants BTS To Know About It

So when I started to look at BTS, I listened to their music, and I was immediately drawn because there are rappers in that crew and they use – on some of their intro tracks and bookend tracks, they use sick ass boom-bap beats and they actually rap.

And I was like, this is great. I got interested in their music, and then I got interested in what the music stood for. They advocate self-love, they advocate don’t be afraid of failure, they advocate that you are enough, they are trying to shatter all the stereotypical difficulties and uncomfortable situations that we go through.

And they’re catering to an audience that is living that, young people. That’s why they’re so popular around the world, one – they’re great performers, but the message they send resonates with the people.