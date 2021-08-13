John Cena No Context Posts His ‘Black Twin’ Who People Are Calling ‘Jamal Cena’

PA/John Cena/Instagram

John Cena, with no context, has shared a photo to his Instagram of a man who people are calling his ‘Black twin’.

The post has no caption, yet shows the photo of bodybuilder and trainer Brendan Cobbina, who has been making social media go wild over his close resemblance to Cena.

Advert 10

Since the spooky resemblance came to light, the man has been dubbed by social media as ‘Jamal Cena’.

The Suicide Squad star’s double even classifies himself as the ‘Black John Cena’ on his own Twitter page, with the 24-year-old listing his profession as being a bodybuilder and coach.

Cobbina even has a TikTok account where he has acknowledged his similar appearance to the wrestling star.

Advert 10

Cena’s uncaptioned Instagram post, which didn’t really need any words, amassed over 1,070,211 likes and 16,794 comments, with other users flooding to the comments to express their surprise. One said: ‘HE ACKNOWLEDGED HIM!’

Another commented:

Advert 10

NO WAY Bro actually posted it

A third wrote: ‘Brother from another mother.’

Fans are unable to get enough of Cena’s unexpected and unexplained acknowledgement of his look-a-like.

Advert 10

Cena has recently starred alongside the likes of Margot Robbie and Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn.

The film was released on July 30 in the United Kingdom and August 5, 2021 in the United States.