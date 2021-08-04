John Cena Responds After Margot Robbie Says She Had A Cardboard Copy Of Him In Her Bedroom

PA Images

John Cena has responded to Margot Robbie admitting that she used to keep a life-size cardboard cut-out of him in her bedroom.

Robbie probably never expected to star alongside the real-life version of the cardboard cut-out that lived in her room for two years. However, Robbie and Cena became recent co-stars in The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn.

Cena has since responded to Robbie’s awkward confession that his cardboard body-double used to accompany her while she slept.

On an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, the ‘history’ between Robbie and Cena was brought up by guest host Anthony Anderson.

Robbie explained that she used to watch WWE wrestling while growing up but stopped watching it as a teenager. However, the star got back into it in her early 20s, as her boyfriend was ‘obsessed’ with John Cena.

It was actually Robbie’s boyfriend at the time who bought the life-size Cena cut-out for the bedroom. The actor went on to say how the cardboard figure would sometimes frighten her if she woke up in the middle of the night, but that she got used to it, thinking ‘Oh, it’s just John Cena, it’s OK.’

PA Images

Cena told E! News how awkward Robbie was about revealing she had the cut-out of him when they first started filming.

He said:

She didn’t want to tell me. Then she got up the courage to tell me, and that is a bit awkward because it was in their bedroom for two and a half years. Certainly the cardboard me has shared some intimate moments.

The Suicide Squad was released in the UK on July 30 and is set to be released in the US tomorrow, August 5.