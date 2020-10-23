John Cena Sent Eric Andre To Hospital After Stunt Went Wrong ABC

Eric Andre has revealed he ended up in hospital after a planned stunt with John Cena ended in disaster.

The comedian and host of The Eric Andre Show opened up about the unfortunate incident during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, October 22, ahead of the new season of his show, which starts on October 25.

The Eric Andre Show sees Andre play pranks on his guests, but his encounter with Cena proved that things don’t always go to plan.

Check out what happened below:

Kimmel questioned Andre about his encounter with ‘attacker-slash-guest John Cena’, admitting that the stunt ‘didn’t look like it felt great’.

The scene involved the professional wrestler throwing Andre through a bookcase, so the crew made plans to ensure it worked. Though Cena executed the stunt correctly, it turns out the crew hadn’t prepared quite as well as they’d hoped, because the bookcase ended up whacking Andre in the head.

The show host explained:

That metal came over and clocked me in the head, and I got concussed. I got concussed, and I went to the hospital… immediately.

Eric Andre gets concussion Adult Swim

Andre likened the injury to a ‘Fred Flintstone, Bugs Bunny’-style bump on the side of his head, and explained doctors had to do a CAT scan to make sure he was okay.

It seems that he was, as Andre joked, ‘I haven’t been able to speak English since. I memorised this interview phonetically.’

Kimmel pointed out that the host ‘could have been killed by John Cena’ before the pair went on to talk about other ‘violent guests’ Andre had welcomed onto his show.

John Cena Adult Swim

Andre said his stunts with guests had resulted in a few people walking out, including TV personality Lauren Conrad and rapper T.I, though he admitted he did have a habit of ‘torturing’ the people he invited on.

It’s been four years since the last season of The Eric Andre Show aired, and Kimmel joked that he understood why there was such a big gap between seasons – ‘to give time for the dust to settle’.

The upcoming fifth season was first announced last year and concluded filming just before the coronavirus outbreak caused production shutdowns across the globe.

As well as Cena, the upcoming episodes feature the likes of Judy Greer, Blake Griffin, Luis Guzman, Omarion, Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, and Jai Rodriguez.

The Eric Andre Show will return this Sunday, October 25 on Adult Swim.