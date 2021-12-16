John Cleese Slams BBC World Asia For ‘Deception And Dishonesty’ After Interview On Cancel Culture
John Cleese is set to make a formal complaint against BBC World Asia for its ‘deception and dishonesty’ in an interview.
The Fawlty Towers actor took to Twitter to accuse the interviewer of having strayed from the agreed line of questioning, and portraying him in a negative light.
Instead of being questioned about his current shows in Singapore and Bangkok, Cleese claimed the BBC interviewer instead asked him about cancel culture, ignored him and offended him so badly he even stopped the interview completely.
Cleese detailed how he thinks he was interviewed by someone called Karishma, and that she asked a ‘disjointed question’ about cancel culture, possibly because the actor is set to make a documentary about it.
However, Cleese condemned the interviewer’s question as ‘clearly trying to portray [him] as old-fashioned, uncaring and basically harmful’.
He wrote:
I pointed out that her question was a poor one, since it contained so many different points.
I answered one. Many Cognitive Behavioural Therapists who are successful in helping young people with Anxiety and Depression, feel that Woke principles are almost the opposite of theirs. She totally ignored this.
At this point pointed out that I had been told than the interview was to be about my shows in Singapore and Bangkok, and I asked if we could now talk about that.
Cleese then explained how he was asked why he was ‘doing shows in Asia when the pandemic was causing such problems’.
He noted that it appeared as if the reporter was ‘blaming’ him for ‘making the situation worse’ despite how his tours were arranged ‘more than three weeks ahead’.
The actor eventually decided to remove his headphones, after the journalist questioned him about Dave Chapelle, an American comedian who received backlash for comments about the LGBTQ+ community, Sky News reports.
Cleese resolved that he is going to ‘formally complain’ to the BBC for the ‘deception, dishonesty and tone’ of the interview, and concluded that Karishma ‘had no interest in a discussion with [him]’ and ‘wanted only the role of prosecutor’. ‘The BBC needs to train her again,’ he said.
A spokesperson for the BBC stated:
This was a fair and appropriate interview which touched on topics that John Cleese has previously been vocal about as well as themes within his new tour.
Our presenter is an excellent and experienced journalist who conducted the interview entirely within our editorial guidelines.
In a later tweet, Cleese clarified that while the ‘media will no doubt report that [he] ‘stormed out’,’ that he ‘didn’t’ and didn’t ‘lose [his] temper either’.
‘But I was depressed that this kind of presenter-ego crap is so prevalent now,’ Cleese noted.
Topics: Celebrity, BBC, Cancel Culture, interview