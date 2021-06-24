John McAfee’s Past Tweet Reveals He Had An Astonishing Amount Of Children

PA Images

Following John McAfee’s death on June 23, people have been reflecting on interesting trivia about the man, including the number of children he had.

On June 23, the millionaire was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona. The founder of antivirus software company McAfee was in prison for evading taxes on money he made by promoting cryptocurrencies, and died of an apparent suicide.

On the back of this news, many have reflected on the troubled legacy of the 75-year-old. The self-described ‘eccentric millionaire’ was opinionated and faced many legal problems. Despite his numerous run-ins with the law, many are most surprised by just how many children McAfee had.

In a series of tweets in January 2020, the virus software founder discussed his extended family, explaining:

Since you asked: I have 47 children. 61 grand children 19 great-grand children I have met none of my great-grand children.

Naturally, these huge figures led to plenty of questions from McAfee’s followers, and the millionaire went on to give his perspective on his legacy.

McAfee stated:

These numbers might have been much smaller, Had DNA testing been around while I was growing up. No interest at this point. To me, Legacy has nothing to do with blood And everything to do with the understanding – That every child who crosses your path, Is your child.

The Catalan justice department said in its statement that judicial staff have since been dispatched to the prison where McAfee died and are investigating the cause of death.