John Travolta Opens Up About Grief Of Losing His Wife To Breast Cancer

PA Images

Nearly a year on from Kelly Preston’s death, John Travolta has opened up about the grief he’s felt since losing his wife to cancer.

Preston passed away in July 2020 after losing her battle with breast cancer at the age of 57. She’d been married to Travolta since 1991 with whom she shared two children; Ella, 21, and Benjamin, 10.

Advert 10

Announcing her death last summer, the Pulp Fiction actor wrote on social media, ‘It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.’

PA

He continued, ‘Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.’

In the wake of his wife’s passing, Travolta has opened up about his grief in an interview with Esquire Spain for its May 2021 issue where he expressed that everyone’s grieving processes will be different.

Advert 10

He told the magazine:

I have learned that mourning someone, mourning, is personal. Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing. This is different from someone else’s journey. The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours. That’s my experience.

‘Life is movement and a journey; what you leave behind in people, I guess that’s your legacy,’ the Grease star continued.

PA Images

Advert 10

Travolta added that he’s since been focusing on their children Ella and Benjamin. He shared a third child with his wife, a son named Jett, who tragically died in 2009 at the age of 16. It’s believed Jett, who had autism, died after banging his head during a seizure.

Discussing Ella and Benjamn, Travolta said, ‘I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives. It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten years old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him.’

Travolta further explained that the ‘best thing’ he tries to do is still enjoy his life as much as he can through the joy of experiencing dance, music and people.