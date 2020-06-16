John Wick Stuntman Says All The Good Things You Hear About Keanu Reeves Are 110% True
I don’t know what the world was like before Keanu Reeves came along, but I know that it’s better now that he’s in it because his stunt double has confirmed the stories about how great he is are ‘110% true’.
Over the years we’ve seen Keanu Reeves play a number of iconic characters, such as Neo in The Matrix, Ted in Bill & Ted and of course John Wick in John Wick, but I don’t think any of those personalities even comes close to being as awesome as the man portraying them.
Known for his epic action scenes, love of dogs and all-around charm, Keanu Reeves is often considered one of the best things to come out of Hollywood, and his John Wick stunt double, Jeremy Fry, has made it clear why.
During an interview with Metro, Fry, who has also worked on Black Panther, Batman v Superman and Baby Driver, described Reeves as a ‘giver’ who is ‘selfless’ and ‘works tirelessly’.
He continued:
Every good thing you’ve heard about him is 110% true.
Fry and Reeves bonded over a love of motorcycles, and the stunt double recalled an occasion on which the actor invited him to the popular Laguna Seca racetrack in California.
He said:
He goes, ‘Hey, how would you like to go to Laguna Seca?’ and when Keanu Reeves asks you if you wanna go pretty much anywhere, you say yes.
Turns out he had rented Laguna Seca… for two days, private rental, there were about eighty of his friends and people he knew. There were celebrities there, people from different industries there, a huge cross-section of people. He put us up in local hotels, he catered breakfast, lunch, dinners.
It seems Keanu Reeves can do no wrong, and I refuse to believe he ever really could. Tom Hanks may have to make room on his ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’ pedestal.
