Johnny Depp Remains Face Of Dior After Losing 'Wife Beater' Libel Case PA Images/Dior

Fashion house Dior is keeping Johnny Depp as the face of its fragrance, Sauvage, despite the actor losing his recent libel case.

The 57-year-old lost the libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun, which ran an article in 2018 with the headline ‘Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?’ Ruling against Depp, the judge said he found the comment to be ‘substantially true’.

Advert 10

Depp has been the face of the Dior’s Sauvage fragrance since 2015, and despite calls for Dior to cut ties with the actor, it appears to be standing by him.

There were several complaints made to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after the advert aired during the break of The Great British Bake Off.

Dior

A spokesperson for the ASA confirmed to The Guardian:

Advert 10

We have received a total of 11 complaints about this ad with the complainants believing that Johnny Depp shouldn’t be in the ad due to details concerning his recent court case.

It’s rumoured the actor was paid around $3-$5 million for appearing in the advert.

Public relations expert Mark Bokowski, alongside many others, believes the fashion house should drop Depp as the face of Sauvage. He said to The Guardian, ‘I think it would be sensible for Dior to sever links with Depp. Anything can be stopped by pressing a button if they really wanted to.’

Johnny Depp PA Images

Advert 10

On the other hand, people took to social media to applaud Dior for keeping Depp on its campaign, unlike Warner Bros., which recently asked the actor to resign from his role in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Following his departure from the franchise, Mads Mikkelson has been confirmed to be cast as Depp’s former role of Grindlewald, with the film appearing to still be on track for its summer 2022 release.

One person tweeted, ‘Dior Sauvage is trending and while it is, I’d just like to thank Dior for being absolute legends and standing beside Johnny Depp when no one else would. Iconic. Legendary. We will continue to support such a loyal brand.’

Advert 10

Someone else wrote, ‘Thank you thank you @Dior means so so much to me that you are standing by Johnny Depp,’ as another said, ‘Well done @Dior for not dropping Johnny Depp for your #Sauvage scent. About time he got some kind of public support.’