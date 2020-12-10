Johnny Depp ‘Tried To Have Amber Heard Removed’ From Aquaman PA/Warner Bros.

Johnny Depp is reported to have tried to get Amber Heard replaced on Aquaman, following the breakdown of their relationship.

The actor is accused of writing to his sister, producer Christi Dembrowski, to seek out help, as she had previously had a deal with Warner Bros. and is believed to still hold some influence at the production house.

‘I want her replaced on the WB film,’ he’s alleged to have written, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnny Depp Amber Heard PA Images

During his libel trial against The Sun, Depp is reported to have admitted that this message was about Aquaman, in which Heard starred in 2018.

It comes after a petition, set up by Depp fans calling on Heard to be fired from the Aquaman sequel, received more than 1.7 million signatures.

The petition claims that Heard ‘systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood,’ following their divorce, while listing several allegations of abuse from Heard to Depp.

‘Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognised, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry,’ the petition adds.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp PA Images

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heard responded to the petition implying Depp had paid people to start the campaign on social media.

‘Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,’ she said.

The petition was launched after Warner Bros. asked Depp to stand down from his role in Fantastic Beasts 3, after he was unsuccessful in suing The Sun newspaper for libel after it published a headline calling him a ‘wife beater’.

A British judge ruled against the 57-year-old, stating that the accusations made in the newspaper were ‘substantially true’ – something which Depp has vehemently denied.

Johnny Depp PA Images

Taking to Instagram to announce he had stepped down from the role, Depp wrote:

My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.

While Depp is still set to receive his $10 million fee for the film, despite only having filmed one scene prior to stepping down, Warner Bros. recently announced that Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen will step in to the role of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.