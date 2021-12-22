JoJo Siwa Almost Taken Out By Basketball Player In Hilarious Footage

MLG Highlights/YouTube

Dancer and YouTuber JoJo Siwa revealed the moment she was almost knocked down by a Phoenix Suns player at a Lakers game, leaving her followers in stitches.

On Tuesday, December 21, the 18-year-old went to the Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena, where she sat courtside, not expecting to come up close and personal with basketball player Jae Crowder – though that’s exactly what happened.

Luckily, however, as the 6ft 6in player came crashing towards her, Siwa was able to duck out of the way, but was left frazzled and took to Instagram to excitedly share the incident with followers.

Alamy

Siwa joked that she ‘saw [her] life flash before [her] eyes,’ despite the moment being ‘really cool’.

She said:

If I hadn’t have ducked. I would have been out for the count. I think I would have had a broken neck. I would’ve gone this way.

Siwa also joked with her friend that it was actually ‘really entertaining’ and ‘really spiced up the game’, before posting an edit of the footage.

Phoenix Suns jokingly posted the video of the incident on Twitter, alongside the caption: ‘How’s it going down there @itsjojosiwa?’ Siwa responded: ‘Quite well’.

The post has since amassed plenty of views, with fans commenting with a mixture of amusement and concern. One said: ‘I’m sorry for laughing, but it’s funny!’

Another wrote:

When JoJo Siwa almost dies at a basket ball game… On another note hope your okay.

A third commented: ‘You just keep getting cooler!’

