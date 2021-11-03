unilad
JoJo Siwa Confirms Split From Girlfriend Kylie Prew

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Nov 2021 10:44
JoJo Siwa Confirms Split From Girlfriend Kylie Prew

YouTube star JoJo Siwa has announced that she and girlfriend Kylie Prew have split up after almost one year of dating.

Speaking on the latest episode of Paris Hilton’s This is Paris podcast, Siwa emphasised that, although they are no longer a couple, she still regards Prew as her ‘best friend’.

Siwa, 18, and Prew, 17, began dating on January 8, after having been friends for more than a year. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in February, Siwa revealed Prew was the person who encouraged her to come out, leading her to share her ‘Best Gay Cousin’ T-shirt photo.

Speaking with Hilton, Siwa said:

I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up. But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.

The performer, who is currently competing on Dancing With The Stars, expressed that she is ‘really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end’, remarking that she hadn’t known this could be the case.

Siwa continued:

I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted. But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true.

The singer and dancer went on to note that their young ages mixed with her busy schedule were contributing factors in the break-up, explaining that it was a matter of ‘right person, wrong time’.

