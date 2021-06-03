JoJo Siwa Responds After Rumours She’d Be Made To Kiss Man In Upcoming Movie

PA Images

YouTube star JoJo Siwa has said she doesn’t ‘have to do anything’ she doesn’t want to in her upcoming movie, Bounce.

Siwa came out as gay at the beginning of the year and is currently in a relationship with Kylie Prew. The 18-year-old has since been branded a ‘gay icon’.

In the wake of her announcement, Siwa expressed that she didn’t want to kiss anyone else in Bounce, specifically a man. The film, which is based on Megan Shull’s book of the same name, will see Siwa play a teenage girl named Franny, who’s granted a Christmas wish to swap her family with another.

PA Images

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before director Susan Johnson will direct the film, while Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios is producing.

There’s reportedly a kissing scene in the movie, though Siwa had expressed hopes this wouldn’t be included, and it seems the studio has listened.

Expressing her concerns to Entertainment Weekly, the Dance Moms star said, ‘I’m madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it’s a man. […] I’m not about it. I’m trying to get it pulled so bad. It’ll happen. It’ll get pulled.’

Adding that she was worried that her fans could perceive the scene as her kissing someone, rather than her character, Siwa continued, ‘That’s what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it’s going to be a little weird.’

PA Images

In the wake of her interview, Siwa has since confirmed that Paramount has told her that she doesn’t have to do anything she doesn’t want to.

She tweeted:

My friends at paramount and my friend Caleeb Pinkett are 1000% supportive of me and assured me that I don’t have to do anything I don’t wanna do ever!!! I’m so excited to make the movie “Bounce” and couldn’t have better people to make it with!!

People have since applauded Siwa for staying true to herself. One person wrote, ‘I’m So proud of you JoJo & I’m excited to see the movie,’ while someone else said, ‘Proud to have my daughter look up to you and be a huge fan! Giving her all the good vibes.’

Another Twitter-user wrote, ‘This makes me so happy!!! I’m so proud of you for standing up for what you’re comfortable with.’

A start date for filming Bounce is yet to be given, but the film is set to hit cinemas next year.

Featured Images Credit: PA Images