JoJo Siwa Says She Was Victim Of Swatting Prank After Coming Out

JoJo Siwa has been the victim of a swatting prank, after coming out to fans on social media last week.

The YouTube star says she was forced to leave her Los Angeles home with her arms in the air, as armed police surrounded the building.

Swatting is when someone calls the police reporting a fake crime, prompting armed forces to turn up at an innocent victim’s house.

‘We were at our house and all of a sudden there was a whole bunch of police yelling at us to come outside and we didn’t know why. We went outside with our hands up, because obviously we had to follow the rules and do what we had to do,’ she told fans on Instagram.

‘And then the police were saying that somebody had called and made a claim and then all of a sudden paparazzi came from around the corner. It’s called swatting,’ she added.

JoJo went on to say that she believes she was set up, after telling fans how happy she was after coming out.

Last week, the 17-year-old uploaded a photo to Twitter, of her wearing a shirt which read, ‘Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever,’ alongside the caption, ‘my cousin bought me a new shirt’.

She later went on to say that she wasn’t ready to put a label on her sexuality, but said she felt ‘awesome’ after coming out on social media.

‘The only reason I’m not saying what I am is because I don’t really know, I know that I’m really happy and that’s all that matters – but since I recently came out to the internet, that’s officially the term, the media is obviously very excited, which I love and I love the support,’ JoJo continued.

‘For me, it was no big deal to walk outside my house, I’m okay, but I feel bad because there was about 50 police outside our house and those police could have had much better time spent somewhere else, actually helping somebody instead of dealing with a fake claim. It was really scary.’

The teen star then warned her fans never to prank the police, because it is ‘a very wrong thing to do and it is very illegal,’ adding that the people who pranked her will get into a lot of trouble.

When the police arrived, JoJo said she feared that someone was in the house who she hadn’t known about, or that someone was hiding in her garden.

The former Dance Moms star has been inundated with support from celebrities and fans alike, for coming out as her most authentic self.