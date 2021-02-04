JoJo Siwa Shares She Now Has A Girlfriend

If I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love I don’t want it, that’s not what. If I can’t love who I want to love, that’s one of the most important things to me.

About 10 minutes before I came out to do this interview today, I was again on the phone with my girl and I started crying. She’s like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I’m like, ‘I’m just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy.