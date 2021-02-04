JoJo Siwa Shares She Now Has A Girlfriend
Fans of JoJo Siwa found out that the star was coming out through a series of TikToks, and Jojo has now confirmed she does have a girlfriend.
17-year old JoJo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently, where she discussed coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community and also broke the news that she has a partner. The teen star, who is best known for her work with Nickelodeon, had a mature approach to coming out, although she admitted she had some concerns.
Check out the JoJo Siwa interview:
The star told Fallon about her decision to come out:
Even if there’s a million people that don’t accept it, there’s a hundred million that do. Also, I don’t want it to be such a big thing. Like, what am I going to do? Have a coming out party? No, it’s just who I am.
Siwa then discussed how her partner supported her ‘on the phone literally 24/7’ as she told the public about her sexuality:
If I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love I don’t want it, that’s not what. If I can’t love who I want to love, that’s one of the most important things to me.
About 10 minutes before I came out to do this interview today, I was again on the phone with my girl and I started crying. She’s like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I’m like, ‘I’m just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy.
Since JoJo revealed her new relationship, many celebrities and fans have taken the time to congratulate her on her newfound happiness.
