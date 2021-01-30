JoJo Siwa Shuts Down Homophobic Mum With Four-Letter Word
YouTuber Jojo Siwa has perfectly shut down a homophobic mum with a simple yet greatly effective four letter word.
The 17-year-old internet sensation came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community this month, speaking candidly about her sexuality in an Instagram livestream.
In the livestream, Jojo said that she was ‘just so happy’ following an outpouring of love and support from fans, after her recent social media activity suggested she had come out to family members. For example, one tweet showed her wearing a top with the slogan ‘best gay cousin ever’.
Addressing fans in the vid, Jojo said:
Someone asked, ‘How long have you been a part of the community? How long have you been whatever you are?’ I don’t know.
I think my whole life, because my whole life I have really really been just – I like people. But I never had fallen in love before, but I always believed my person was going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great.
Unfortunately, despite the encouraging response from her true fans, Jojo has still had to deal with some nasty and prejudiced comments, including from one mother who declared, ‘My daughter will never watch you again’.
With her usual sunny disposition, Jojo simply replied ‘Okay!’, opting not to give the homophobic comment more than a second of her valuable time.
The interaction was captured in a screenshot and tweeted by one impressed fan, who described Jojo’s response as ‘icon behaviour’.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
